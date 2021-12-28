No compromise on divisive ideologies anchored in hate and prejudice: Sonia Gandhi

Sonia calls for 'no compromise on divisive ideologies'

She reminded party men it was on this day 136 years ago that the Indian National Congress was founded and over the decades, it has 'confronted' several challenges

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS,
  • Dec 28 2021, 13:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 13:07 ist
Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Electoral ups and downs are inevitable but Congress will not compromise with “divisive ideologies anchored in hate and prejudice” playing “havoc” with the country’s secular fabric and “rewriting history” to give themselves a “role they do not deserve”, party president Sonia Gandhi said on Tuesday.

Sonia, who made the remarks in a 3:30 minute video address on the occasion of 137th Congress Foundation Day, did not mention BJP by name but made it clear that the party will leave no stone unturned in its fight against those who “inflame passions, instill fear and spread animosity”.

In an apparent reference to the stalemate during Parliament’s Winter Session, she said the “finest traditions of our parliamentary democracy are being deliberately damaged” and the Congress will fight these “destructive forces with all might at its command”.

“Divisive ideologies anchored in hate & prejudice and which had no role whatsoever to play in our freedom movement are now causing havoc on the secular fabric of our society. They are rewriting history to give themselves a role they do not deserve. They inflame passions, instill fear and spread animosity,” Sonia said.

“Let there be no doubt on our steadfast resolve. We have never and will never compromise on our fundamental beliefs that are part of our glorious legacy. Electoral ups and downs are inevitable but what is enduring and lasting is our commitment to the service of all people of our diverse society,” she said.

She reminded party men it was on this day 136 years ago that the Indian National Congress was founded and over the decades, it has “confronted” several challenges and it has always “demonstrated its resilience”.

“Today, we rededicate ourselves to the ideals, values and principles of our organisation that have been shaped, guided and inspired by some of the greatest, noblest and most selfless Indians of the 20th century,” she said.

Earlier at the Congress headquarters, Sonia unfurled the party flag. The function was attended by former party president Rahul Gandhi and senior leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, AK Antony, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Pawan Bansal, Anand Sharma, K C Venugopal and Mani Shankar Iyer among others.

