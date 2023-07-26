PM Modi's old prediction on no-confidence motion viral

No-confidence motion: PM Modi's old 'prediction' from 2019 goes viral

Modi said it was the consequence of arrogance that the Congress' tally fell from over 400 at one time to nearly 40 in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Jul 26 2023, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 11:53 ist
PM Modi from the old video of Lok Sabha. Credit: Twitter / @DDNews

With the opposition planning to bring a no-confidence motion against his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to such a motion in 2019 has gone viral wherein he mockingly tells the parties behind it that they should prepare to table a similar exercise in 2023 as well.

"I want to send you my good wishes that you prepare so much that you get a chance to bring a no-confidence again in 2023," he had said while replying in Lok Sabha to the no-confidence motion in 2018.

Government sources shared this part of Modi's speech to highlight his "prediction".

Responding to an opposition member, Modi said it was the consequence of arrogance that the Congress' tally fell from over 400 at one time to nearly 40 in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

It is due to the spirit of service that the BJP rose from two seats to winning power on its own, he had said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Lok Sabha
No Confidence Motion
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Punjab floods: 41 dead, over 1,600 in relief camps

Punjab floods: 41 dead, over 1,600 in relief camps

Army Chief meets veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Army Chief meets veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

Farmer earns Rs 2 cr in 15 days selling tomatoes

Farmer earns Rs 2 cr in 15 days selling tomatoes

Looking back at films inspired by the Kargil War

Looking back at films inspired by the Kargil War

Threads rolling out Following feed, Translations & more

Threads rolling out Following feed, Translations & more

Lionel Messi scores twice in Inter Miami starting debut

Lionel Messi scores twice in Inter Miami starting debut

Drug dealer sentenced for death of 'The Wire' actor

Drug dealer sentenced for death of 'The Wire' actor

DH Toon | Manipur CM reading 2002 Gujarat playbook?

DH Toon | Manipur CM reading 2002 Gujarat playbook?

 