No-confidence motion: PM Modi's old 'prediction' from 2019 goes viral

With the opposition planning to bring a no-confidence motion against his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to such a motion in 2019 has gone viral wherein he mockingly tells the parties behind it that they should prepare to table a similar exercise in 2023 as well.
"I want to send you my good wishes that you prepare so much that you get a chance to bring a no-confidence again in 2023," he had said while replying in Lok Sabha to the no-confidence motion in 2018.
Opposition is bringing a No confidence motion against government which PM Modi had predicted 5 years ago! pic.twitter.com/PBCaUe3fqG
— DD News (@DDNewslive) July 26, 2023
Government sources shared this part of Modi's speech to highlight his "prediction".
Responding to an opposition member, Modi said it was the consequence of arrogance that the Congress' tally fell from over 400 at one time to nearly 40 in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
It is due to the spirit of service that the BJP rose from two seats to winning power on its own, he had said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Punjab floods: 41 dead, over 1,600 in relief camps
Army Chief meets veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas
IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies
Farmer earns Rs 2 cr in 15 days selling tomatoes
Looking back at films inspired by the Kargil War
Threads rolling out Following feed, Translations & more
Lionel Messi scores twice in Inter Miami starting debut
Drug dealer sentenced for death of 'The Wire' actor
DH Toon | Manipur CM reading 2002 Gujarat playbook?