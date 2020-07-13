'No one understood UP govt's logic of weekend lockdown'

No one has understood Uttar Pradesh govt's logic of weekend lockdown 'baby pack': Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over the rising coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, saying no one has understood the logic of the weekend lockdown "baby pack" and efforts are on to hide failures.

Her attack came after the Uttar Pradesh government decided to impose a stricter lockdown across the state on weekends to stop the coronavirus spread.

"UP: Coronavirus cases in the last three days -- July 10 -- 1,347, July 11 -- 1,403 and July 12 -- 1,388," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"No one has understood the logic of the weekend lockdown 'baby pack' till now," she said.

Efforts are on to hide failures, the Congress general secretary in-charge of UP East said, adding a couplet "Marz badhta gaya, jyon jyon dawa ki" (the disease kept on growing as medicine was taken).

