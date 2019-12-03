No proposal to sell onions at uniform rate: Govt

There is no proposal to provide onions at a uniform rate across the country, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

"No, sir. There is no such proposal," said Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Danve Raosaheb Dadarao in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

He also said the government has not delayed the import of onions.

Last month, the Union Cabinet approved importing 1.2 lakh tonne of onion to improve the domestic supply and control prices that have skyrocketed to Rs 75-120 per kg across major cities now.

The Centre has already banned exports and imposed stock holding limits on wholesalers and retailers for an indefinite period.