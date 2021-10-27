Nobody wants a disturbed Punjab: Amarinder Singh as he awaits Election Commission nod for his political party

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said confirmed that he is floating his own party and said lawyers are working with the Election Commission (EC) on his new political party. The lawyers have sent their request for the party name and symbol to the election body, he said.

"Yes, I will be forming a new party. The name will be announced once the Election Commission clears it, along with the symbol. My lawyers are working on it," Captain Amarinder Singh said in Chandigarh.

Stating that everyone in Punjab have been through very difficult times, Amarinder said, "Nobody wants a disturbed Punjab."

Singh further clarified that his party would look at opportunities for a seat-sharing pact with the BJP but they will not form an alliance with the saffron party.

"When the time comes we will fight all 117 seats, whether adjustment seats or we contest on our own," Singh said.

More to follow...

