Non-Congress opposition, Muslim leaders demand CBI appeal against Babri Masjid demoliton verdict

Non-Congress opposition parties and Muslim leaders on Wednesday described the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case as a "travesty of justice" that "blemishes" the image of India as a secular country and demanded that the CBI immediately appeal against it.

They accused the CBI of failing to put up a strong case in the court, allowing the BJP-RSS leaders to go scot-free but there was no reaction from the CBI about the verdict. They also cited the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya title suit in which the demolition was described as a violation of the law and said this verdict goes against it.

DMK chief M K Stalin pointed fingers at the CBI and said it failed to act fairly to prove the 'conspiracy', as it has become a "caged parrot" of the BJP-led Centre. He accused the CBI of "irresponsible and negligent attitude", claiming it relinquished its duty under the Criminal Procedure Code, which would have long term consequences and was a cause of concern.

The NCP said it expected this verdict and was not surprised. Maharashtra minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "Rath Yatra was taken out before December 6 (1992). The media of the country was present at the (mosque) site and documented the events. There were photos taken and videos captured. There are contents available on YouTube. But the court has given its verdict and we respect it," Malik said.

Not satisfied with the verdict, Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC) convener Zafaryab Jilani said they would challenge it in the High Court and accused the CBI of failing to put up a strong case despite having evidence.

AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi said it is a "black day" for the judiciary. "Now, the court says there was no conspiracy. Please enlighten me, how many days of months of preparations are required to disqualify an action from being spontaneous?" he said.

The Muslim League described it as "unfortunate" and demanded that an appeal should be filed against the verdict. Senior Muslim League MP PK Kunhalikutty said the whole world has seen that no one tried to prevent the demolition of the mosque.

Demanding that the CBI should immediately appeal against the verdict, the CPI(M) said that it took 28 long years for this verdict but not justice has been delivered.

"All the top leaders of the BJP-VHP-RSS who were present at the scene guiding the criminal act have been found to be innocent of the charge of conspiracy to demolish the Mosque. The Supreme Court in its Ayodhya judgment on November 8, last year had called the demolition an egregious violation of the law. Now, the Lucknow court has found the main perpetrators of this crime not guilty," it said.

"A complete travesty of justice. All charged with criminal conspiracy to demolish Babri Masjid acquitted. It self imploded? The Constitution Bench headed by then Chief Justice of India had said that demolition was an “egregious” violation of the law. Now this verdict! Shame," CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

Expressing "shock and dismay" over the verdict, the CPI said it was a "well-known fact that an intense campaign" along with Rath Yathra was carried out by RSS-BJP leaders for mobilising people against the Babri Masjid which finally resulted in its demolition.

Referring to the verdict that said anti-social elements pulled down the mosque, CPI General Secretary D Raja asked, "The kar-sevaks who took part in the demolition, we are given to understand, are anti-social elements. But who are they?"

CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said this is the "final nail" in the coffin of justice for hate crime victims in India. "These verdicts are an incentive for perpetrators of hate crimes, assuring them that they can enjoy the political and material fruits of such crimes with total impunity," he said.

Senior RSP MP NK Premachandran said the verdict is a slap on the face of Secular Democratic India and it will lead to people losing faith in the judiciary.