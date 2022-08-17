Not consulted about being part of Jammu and Kashmir Congress committees, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has once again sounded a war bugle with the Congress by declining to be part of its Jammu and Kashmir unit claiming that he was not consulted, promoting the party to rebut his claims.

Azad was made Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Campaign Committee and a member State Political Affairs Committee, but he refused to be part of it.

Congress sources said Azad was consulted four times and the last was on July 14. Sources said Congress president Sonia Gandhi chose the names from the list given by Azad.

Read | Hours after appointment, Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from key posts in J&K Congress

Amid reports that Azad was unhappy at being chosen as Campaign Committee head as he felt that it was below his seniority, sources said Azad was Campaign Committee Chairman when Saifuddin Soz was state Congress president.

Azad was also said to be upset that he was made part of Political Affairs Committee under Tariq Ahmed Karra.

Sources said Azad had cited health reasons for not taking up the assignment.

Azad had led the group of 23 leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi regarding leadership issues.