O P Rajbhar, ex-ally of Samajwadi Party, joins NDA

Om Prakash Rajbhar, ex-ally of Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, joins NDA in Uttar Pradesh

'I want to thank PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath for taking us along', the SBSP chief said.

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 16 2023, 09:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 10:48 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (centre) with SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar (right) who has now joined the NDA alliance. Credit: Twitter/@AmitShah

In a boost to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, OBC leader Om Prakash Rajbhar has decided to ally with the party and join the ruling National Democratic Alliance following a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah on Sunday tweeted a picture of their meeting and welcomed the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader to the NDA.

His entry will strengthen the NDA in Uttar Pradesh and further boost its efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of the poor and deprived, the senior BJP leader said.

In a tweet, Rajbhar said, "The BJP and the SBSP have come together. They will fight together for social justice, national security, good governance, the deprived, exploited, farmers, poor, Dalits, youth and women, and to empower every poor section".

Rajbhar, who enjoys influence especially among his Rajbhar community which is present in sizeable numbers in eastern Uttar Pradesh, is now expected to attend the NDA meeting on July 18 here in what is being seen as a show of strength by the ruling alliance in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Read | Ex-BJP ally Om Prakash Rajbhar claims Maharashtra-like shake up in Uttar Pradesh in offing

Rajbhar's alliance with the Samajwadi Party was considered an important reason for the BJP's relatively average performance in parts of 'poorvanchal' during the 2022 assembly polls.

He was a BJP ally earlier as well but had parted ways with the party ahead of the assembly polls.

The BJP's decision to woo him back into the NDA highlights its micro efforts to strengthen its presence all-round the state which sends 80 MPs to Lok Sabha.

The decision of another OBC leader from 'Poorvanchal', Dara Singh Chauhan, to resign as a Samajwadi Party MLA on Saturday is seen as part of the BJP's larger exercise to bolster its ranks.

Chauhan was in the BJP earlier but had joined the SP ahead of the 2022 assembly polls.

