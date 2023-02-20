Only BJP has ideological background, cadre base and mass following, says Nadda in poll-bound Karnataka

BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday said his is the only party in the country which has the ideological background, cadre base, and the mass following.

He said, almost all the other political parties in the country, including the Congress are family or dynastic parties, while for the BJP, the party itself is a family.

"We are the privileged ones that we are karyakartas of the BJP...with my political experience I can say, BJP is the only party in the country which has the ideological background, cadre base and has the mass following," Nadda said.

Addressing the District Booth Committee Convention here, he said, the BJP is the only party which has ideological conformity and continuity.

"Our ideology that was prescribed by Syama Prasad Mukherjee, following the same ideology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 6 of 2019 abrogated Article 370, this is the ideological strength of the BJP," he added. Further stating that no political party in this country has associated with one ideology for long, the BJP president said all political parties have become family or dynasty parties.

"Take the name of any party, you will see that they are a family party. Congress party too is a family party, as mother, son and daughter all the three are its working committee members," he alleged while listing out the names of political parties that are "dynastic".

"While all parties are family parties, for the BJP- party itself is the family," he added.

Nadda earlier in the day visited the Udupi Sri Krishna Math and offered prayers.

At the Booth Committee Convention, he was accompanied by state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, national General Secretary C T Ravi, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje among others.

Noting that Udupi has a special place as far as the history of BJP goes, Nadda said, "when we speak about the origins of the BJP in Karnataka and its success as far as the public support is concerned, the first Udupi Municipal Council was won in 1968 and that was the gateway of South India for the party, at that point of time."

He also recalled his association with BJP veteran leader and former Minister late V S Acharya, who was from Udupi.

Claiming that the BJP is the only party that is proactive, responsible, pro-responsive, and has responded to the difficulties of the people, Nadda highlighted initiatives taken by the party's government at the Centre like Covid vaccination drive, efforts taken in getting back Indian students from war-affected Ukraine, and India emerging as fifth largest economy, among others.

Highlighting that India today is manufacturing 97 per cent of mobile phones, has become the pharmacy of the world, second in steel manufacturing, he highlighted initiatives like industrial corridors, and Vande Bharat Express among others that will benefit Karnataka. Mentioning various initiatives of the state BJP government like quota hike to SC/STs, Raita Vidya Nidhi Scholarship Scheme, the party President said, the government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has implemented "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas" in letter and spirit.

He urged the party workers, "Go to the grass root, inform people on the ground about the programmes of the government, you are political leaders, set the agenda for election, take everyone together."

Assembly elections in Karnataka are due by May.