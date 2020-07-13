Operation Kamal will not succeed in Maharashtra, says Sharad Pawar

The BJP-sponsored Operation Kamal will not succeed in Maharashtra and there is no threat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, NCP founder and president Sharad Pawar said.

His statement comes in the wake of a political crisis brewing in Rajasthan.

There will not be any impact on the government led by Uddhav Thackeray and it will complete five-year term, said Pawar, the 79-year-old veteran politician, who is the chief architect of the MVA comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress besides smaller allies.

The statement of Pawar comes in the third and final instalment of the interview given to Saamana, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece, that was conducted by Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut.

On asked what is Operation Kamal, the four-time Maharashtra chief minister said: "Straight away misusing power and destabilising a government, weakening it and for that misusing power at the Centre."

On reports that Operation Kamal will be attempted in Maharashtra in October, he took a dig at BJP and said: "First they said in three months...then it became six months...now after six months the promise is September..some people are saying October."

According to Pawar, a three-time union minister, the MVA will complete five year time by giving effective government. He said that Thackeray is working effectively but stressed on the need for enhanced communication.