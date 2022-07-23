Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation on July 24

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Sunday, a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement issued on Saturday said.

The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire network of All India Radio and telecast on all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, it said.

Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan, the statement said.

All India Radio will broadcast regional language versions of the address from 9.30 pm on its regional networks, it added.

Droupadi Murmu was elected to be the next President of India on Friday after she comprehensively defeated the opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha.

She will take oath at the Central Hall of Parliament on Monday.