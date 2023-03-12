Over 2,500 MLAs, MLCs to attend legislators' conference in June

More than 2,500 members of legislative assemblies and legislative councils are likely to attend the 'National Legislators' Conference Bharat' to be held in Mumbai in June, its organisers said.

They said the conference is envisioned as an event that brings together MLAs and MLCs to share their ideas and commendable practices on a common platform.

The conference will take place in Mumbai from June 15 to June 18.

The organisers claimed that it would be for the first time that the legislators would meet at one place and exchange ideas.

Former Lok Sabha speakers and current speakers of legislative assemblies have come together to organise the conference, they said.