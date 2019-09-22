Pak isolated, world with India on J-K: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Sunday that attempts by Pakistan to rake up the Kashmir issue at the global stage has fallen flat as the world is standing with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the "Howdy Modi" event in the US will open new vistas of investment and business opportunities in India, which has taken various steps like slashing corporate tax and GST rates on various items.

"Nobody is listening to Pakistan which is going around to rake up Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 early last month. The world is firmly standing with India and Modi," Thakur told reporters on the sidelines of a first public rally organised by the BJP here.

He said Pakistan and its leadership are frustrated because the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir has opened new options for India.

Thakur, the Union minister of state for finance, said Modi has become popular across the world, which is evident with over 50,000 Indian-Americans having registered for the Houston event.

"US President Donald Trump is sharing the dais with the Indian prime minister, which will further boost the bilateral relations between the two countries and send a clear message to the world, paving way for investment and more business opportunities in India," he said.

Trump and Modi are good friends and their friendship will definitely benefit Indians living in America, he said, adding that the eyes of the world are on the "Howdy Modi" event which highlights the popularity of the prime minister, unlike opposition leaders who are even unable to attract a few thousand individuals.

On the situation in Kashmir, Thakur said: "I want to make one thing clear that stone-pelting incidents which used to happen during Congress rule targeting our security forces have not taken place."

"We have kept our eyes on the border and the hinterland and appropriate measures were taken to avoid any untoward incident. Appropriate action will be taken against anyone who will conspire to disturb peace in Kashmir," he said expressing confidence that the atmosphere in Kashmir would improve in the coming days.

Thakur said the decision to revoke provisions of Article 370 was taken for the betterment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir who were lacking behind in development and "being exploited" by a few families who ruled the state for over 70 years.

He said with the merger of banks, the government will make sure banking facility for everyone within five kilometers.

On various demands by the state's business community, the minister said he took up with the prime minister their issue and put forth various suggestions before the GST council.

Addressing the rally, he said it reminded him of his attempt to hoist the national flag in Lal Chowk in 2011 and how the then government did not allow him to enter the state.

"Today I feel my dream has come true. This step was taken for the 130 crore people who have faith on the tricolour, which was challenged on every occasion by three families for three generations," Thakur said.