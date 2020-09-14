Parliament Monsoon Session live: In pandemic, Mamata drew circles to show distancing, PM was in garden with peacocks, says O'Brien

Rajya Sabha begins proceedings for the third day. The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 was passed in the parliament. On Tuesday, veteran actor and MP Jaya Bachchan charged that the film industry was being defamed, slamming critics from the entertainment industry saying they were "biting the hand that feed them." The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed in the Upper House. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Lower House on Tuesday over the India-China issue. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020 were passed in the Lower House on Tuesday. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
TMC MP Saugata Roy has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'GST conflict between state and centre.'
BSP MP Ritesh Pandey has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over alleged increasing instances of Police encounters.
"Two strong images of the pandemic: Little lady (Mamata Banerjee) in a bazaar bending over with chalk trying to draw circles to show what physical distancing is. The second image is of a garden and a peacock," said Derek O'Brien.
Govt needs humility to work together with states: Derek O'Brien
March 26 was demonetisation 2, says Derek O'Brien
March 26 was demonetisation 2; 21-day lockdownwith 4-hour notice...West Bengal never had total lockdown:Derek O'Brien asks government why it did not learn from the states.
More than 30 vaccine candidates for coronavirus have been supported, and three of them are in advance stages of trials now, while four are in the advanced pre-clinical development stage.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also told the Rajya Sabha that 13 clinical trials of repurposed drugs have been undertaken to build a portfolio of therapeutic options for Covid-19 patients.
Member of Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma asked the government to create a national database of migrant workers.
"Unfortunate for India that govt that no data on migrant workers means no compensation... Why don't you (government) have data? Every state knows the people who have died," said Anand Sharma.
'Govt has info that some individuals, including from South, joined IS'
Some instances of individuals from different states, including from southern ones, having joined terror group Islamic State have come to the notice of government agencies, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered 17 cases related to the presence of IS in the southern states of Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and arrested 122 accused.
Yesterday, the health minister said that this decision (lockdown) prevented approximately 14 to 29 lakh Covid-19 cases and37,000-78,000 deaths. The house must be informed what is the scientific basis on which we've reached this conclusion: Congress MP Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha
Choosing Jamnagar university not biased, empirical or arbitrary: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan
'The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020,'which will grant institution of national importance status by conglomerating the cluster of Ayurveda institutes at Gujarat Ayurveda University campus in Jamnagar, Gujarat, has been passed.
Lok Sabha has already approved the bill in the last session. The opposition questioned the move to grant such a status to an institute from Gujarat while ignoring states like Kerala and Karnataka, which have a rich history of traditional Ayurveda system.
'The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020' passed in Rajya Sabha
BJD MP demands land for Odisha Cultural Centre and Library in Delhi
A Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP has demanded allotment of suitable land in Delhi for setting up of Odisha Cultural Centre and Library.
Sasmit Patra said setting up of Odisha Cultural Centre and Library would add to the richness and diversity of the national capital as well as showcase to the world the rich culture, heritage, legacy and traditions of Odisha.
Siddha is also a very important medicine system. I request the (health) minister to consider giving the status of national importance to National Institute of Siddha in Tamil Nadu: AIADMK MP M Thambidurai in Rajya Sabha
'Shame for us that even after independence we did not bring back Ayurveda to its glory'
Germany and Switzerland have done more work on Ayurveda than we have. It is a shame for us that even after independence we did not bring back Ayurveda to its glory. Only in November 2014, the government created separate of Ayush and I commend the government for doing so: Dr Subhash Chandra, Chairman of the Essel Group.
Rajya Sabha to hold a discussion today on the statement made by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, on September 15, regarding Covid-19 pandemic and the steps taken by the Government.
Bills for consideration and passing:
The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020; The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020; The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020; The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
China-linked company tracking 10,000 Indians, what actions has govt taken? asks KC Venugopal
As per a media report, a Shenzhen based tech company with links to the Chinese government is tracking over 10,000 Indians in its global database of foreign targets. I want to know from the government if it has taken note of it. If so, what actions have been taken?: Congress MP KC Venugopal in RS
No proper policy for training Anganwadi teachers. Nearly 50 per cent students drop out after class 10. There is no plan to reduce these student dropouts," said Mallikarjun Kharge.
Congress MP KC Venugopal has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha on the issue of 'Chinese surveillance on political leaders and key officials.'
Congress MP Anand Sharma has given short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha over 'the incursion of Chinese Army across the LAC and military standoff between the Armies of India and China on the LAC.'
RJD MP Manoj Jha has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'Covid-19 and its impacts on migrant workforce.'
BSP MP Veer Singh has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'increase in unemployment due to lockdown and Covid-19 pandemic.'
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'MPLAD funds and poor condition of National Highway from Jammu to Srinagar.'
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'proposed privatisation of JNPT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust) ports and concern over national security.'
Lockdown successfully blunted aggressive spread of Covid-19, saved 37-78k lives: MHA
India managed to prevent 14-29 lakh Covid-19 cases and 37-78,000 related deaths by imposing a nationwide lockdown and "successfully blunted" the "aggressive spread" of the virus infection in the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Tuesday.
Smriti Irani tables 'diet chart for pregnant women' in LS; Initiative taken on Speaker's request
Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday presented to Lok Sabha a 'diet chart for pregnant women' and expressed the hope that members will ensure that 'Poshan Abhiyan' is implemented in their respective constituencies.
Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow 3:00 pm.
The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 has been passed in Lok Sabha.
We have the right to ask the government how did the 20 jawans lose their lives in Ladakh. There should be a debate on this issue. Why are there no daily briefings on this? Today, there are only selective leaks: AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi on India-China border issue.
Lok Sabha passes bill to cut salaries of MPs by 30 per cent
Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to reduce for one year the salaries of MPs by 30 per cent "to meet the exigencies arising out of Covid-19 pandemic". The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was introduced in the Lower House on Monday.
It will replace the Salary, Allowances And Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. The ordinance was cleared by the Cabinet on April 6 and promulgated the next day. (PTI)
Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.
India-China tension: Government declines Opposition's demand for discussion
Sources said during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of Lok Sabha, Congress leaders raised the demand for a discussion on the recent standoff of Indian forces with the neighbouring country's troops in eastern Ladakh.
Lok Sabha passes Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020. (PTI)
I am fervently appealing that the MPLADS funds should be restored as soon as possible: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha.
Please take our (MPs) salaries, but please do not cut MPLADS funds (Members of Parliament Local Area Development) meant for development works: Navneet Ravi Rana, Independent MP from Amravati, Maharashtra, in Lok Sabha.
The Central Vista project must be cancelled, NCP MP Supriya Sule
The Central Vista project must be cancelled, and more ventilators must be brought for the common man in this nation. Why is the govt not reducing its expenditure to make sure that the costs come down: NCP MP Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha.
China's attempt to unilaterally alter status quo not acceptable: Rajnath on border stand-off
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said India is committed to a peaceful resolution of the current border stand-off with China in Ladakh but any attempt to unilaterally alter the status quo by the neighbouring country is unacceptable.
Our leader AR Chowdhury wanted to send a message of solidarity with our troops & to send a stern warning to China that they should not test our patience. Unfortunately, the govt feels as if only they can speak in support of the army: Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha.
Congress MPs stage walkout from Lok Sabha demanding discussion on India-China border issue.
Troops are accordingly being provisioned with suitable clothing, habitat and required defence wherewithal. They are capable of serving at forbidding altitudes with scarce oxygen and in extremely cold temperatures, something that they've done over last many years on Siachen and Kargi: Rajnath Singh.
China continues to be in illegal occupation of approximately 38,000 sq. kms in Ladakh: Rajnath Singh
China continues to be in illegal occupation of approximately 38,000 sq. kms in Ladakh. In addition, under the so-called Sino-Pakistan 'Boundary Agreement' of 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq. km. of Indian territory in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to China: Rajnath Singh.
In past too, we've had situations of prolonged stand-offs in border areas with China which were resolved peacefully. Even though the situation this year is very different both in terms of the scale of troops involved&number of friction points, we remain committed to peaceful resolution: Rajnath Singh.
India has conveyed to China that attempt to forcibly alter Sino-Indian boundary is not at all acceptable: Rajnath Singh.
I want to assure you that the morale of our armed forces is high. No one should doubt it. PM's visit to Ladakh has sent a message that people of India stand behind Indian armed forces: Rajnath Singh.
India is committed to peacefully resolve border stand-off with China, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha.
In meeting with Chinese Defence Minister, I clearly stated that while our troops had always taken a responsible approach towards border management, at the same time there should be no doubt about our determination to protect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity: Rajnath Singh.
I request this house to pass a resolution that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces who are guarding our borders to safeguard India's sovereignty and integrity: Rajnath Singh.
I want to assure you that we are ready to deal with any situation: Defence Minister Rajanth Singh.
China has mobilised a huge number of Army battalions and armaments along LAC and inner areas.: Rajna
China has mobilised a huge number of Army battalions and armaments along LAC and inner areas. There're many friction points in eastern Ladakh, Gogra, Kongka La, Pangong Lake's north and south banks. Indian Army has made counter deployments in these areas: Rajnath Singh.
Violent conduct of Chinese troops is a violation of all past agreements. Our troops have done counter deployments in the area to safeguard our borders: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
We have told China through diplomatic channels that the attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo were in violation of the bilateral agreements: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
China doesn't recognise the traditional & customary alignment of the boundary. We consider that this alignment is based on well established geographical principals: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
India and China border issue remain unresolved. Till now, there has been no mutually acceptable solution. China disagrees on border: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha.
COVID-19: Demand made in RS for using term physical distancing instead of social distancing
A demand was made in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday for using the term 'physical distancing' for fighting COVID-19 on the grounds that the use of the term 'social distancing' was promoting social stigma of coronavirus patients and their families.
Agreeing to the suggestion, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said an appropriate term should be used and suggested 'safe distancing' .
In a special mention made in the Upper House, Trinamool Congress leader Shantanu Sen said the term 'social distancing' is regularly used to avoid the spread of coronavirus.
Central govt should support Maratha quota: MP in Rajya Sabha
The Central government was on Tuesday urged in Rajya Sabha to support quota for Marathas in jobs and education.
Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, Rajeev Satav of the Congress said the Supreme Court has referred the issue of quotas for Marathas in jobs and education to a larger bench.
The Central government, he said, had not placed its view when the issue was considered by a three-judge bench.
But before the larger bench, "the central government should along with state government (of Maharashtra) support Maratha reservation," he said.
(PTI)
Parliament meets under Covid-19 shadow; MPs adjust to changes in proceedings
The Monsoon session of Parliament commenced on Monday amid extensive Covid-19 precautions, with a large number of members attending the proceedings while adjusting to the changes spawned by the epidemic.
In a first, the chambers of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were used along with the galleries to seat members of each House which met at separate timings to ensure social distancing.
The usual hustle and bustle was missing in the Parliament complex on the first day of the 18-day Monsoon session in the wake of restricted entry.
(PTI)
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh at Parliament House during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
Airport Authority of India, AAI has now become AAA, Airport Authority of Adani. That is Govt's move. Also, land for Jaipur & Trivandrum airport were given by Rajasthan & Kerala Govts, their concerns not considered: K C Venugopal
Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan at Parliament House during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 9 am tomorrow
Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill which seeks to improve India's aviation safety ratings
Rajya Sabha passes The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The bill seeks to improve India's aviation safety ratings and provide statutory status to regulatory institutions, including Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The Bill has already been passed by Lok Sabha.
Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill which seeks to improve India's aviation safety ratings and provide statutory status to regulatory institutions, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 also provides for keeping aircraft belonging to the country's armed forces outside the purview of the Aircraft Act, 1934.
Biting the hand that feeds them: Jaya Bachchan slams those vilifying Bollywood
Though Bachchan did not take any names, her remarks come a day after BJP's Lok Sabha MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan said there was problem of drug addiction in the film industry and also actor Kangana Ranaut's recent remarks calling Bollywood a "gutter".
Union Health Minister moves The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 in the Rajya Sabha
Lok Sabha adjournment notices
TMC MP Saugata Roy has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Chinese aggression in Eastern Ladakh.
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given Adjournment motion Notice in Lok Sabha demanding discussion on 'Chinese company monitoring over 10,000 Indian individuals and organisations in its global database of foreign targets.'
Congress MP Hibi Eden has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the withdrawal of MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) fund.
DMK MP Kanimozhi has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'promoting all 8th scheduled languages equally along with Hindi.'
Battle against Covid-19 is far from over in India: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 testing is about 1 million tests per day which translates to 720 tests per million population per day, much higher than that stipulated by WHO which 140 tests per million per day. A total of 55189226 samples were tested as of Sept 11: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in Rajya Sabha.
Covid-19 fatality and recovery rates stand at 1.67% & 77.65% respectively. India has been able to limit its cases & death per million to 3,320 cases per million and 55 deaths per million which is one of the lowest in the world, he said.
Lockdown prevented approximately 14 lakh to 29 lakh cases & 37,000 to 78,000 deaths. These 4 months were utilised to created additional health infrastructure, enhance human resource & produce within Indian critical elements such as PPE kits, N95 masks and ventilators, he said in the Parliament.
I want to remind the members that battle against Covid-19 is far from over. I wish to inform the house that government is taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in India, the Health minister said.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut hit back at Samajwadi Partyb MP Jaya Bachchan over the latter's comments on the villification of the film industry in the Rajya Sabha today.
"Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also," Kangana tweeted.
Veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday charged that the film industry was being defamed and slammed those from the entertainment industry indulging in it, saying they are biting the hands that feed them.
Though Bachchan did not take any names, her remarks come a day after BJP's Lok Sabha MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan said there was problem of drug addiction in the film industry and also actor Kangana Ranaut's recent remarks calling Bollywood a "gutter".
Jaya Bachchan slams those vilifying Bollywood, says they are biting hands that feeds them
Veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday charged that the film industry was being defamed and slammed those from the entertainment industry indulging in it, saying they are biting the hands that feed them.
Though Bachchan did not take any names, her remarks come a day after BJP's Lok Sabha MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan said there was problem of drug addiction in the film industry and also actor Kangana Ranaut's recent remarks calling Bollywood a "gutter".
Through a Zero Hour mention in Rajya Sabha, Bachchan said the entertainment industry was being flogged by social media and asked the government to protect and support it.
(PTI)
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan briefs the Parliament on the Covid-19 situation in India. He said that PM is personally monitering the situation
Rajya Sabha passes The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill moved by Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
A lot is being made out about six airports: Puri
A lot is being made out about six airports. Mumbai & Delhi, 2 airports privatised in 2006, account for 33% of our traffic & earning. The six airports that were awarded in 2018 together account for only 9%, said Civil Aviation Minister HS Puri during Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020.
When Delhi and Mumbai airports were privatised in 2006, all subsequent efforts and privatisation contained a stipulation to the effect that prior experience was necessary so we fell into a trap of our making, he said.
MP Vivek K Tankha says that Kunal Kamra was not allowed to fly for 3 months over violating airline rules, but the media who followed Kangana Rananut in an Indigo plane were only given a warning.
Rajya Sabha discusses The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020
Rajya Sabha discusses The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri initiated the discussion on the bill, which is being taken up for consideration and passing.
Airlines are financially stressed due to Covid-19: NCP
4-5% people board flights one time in a year. If this number goes up to 10-15%, we would need a huge increase in number of airports & aircraft. Airlines are financially stressed due to Covid-19 & need support: NCP MP Praful Patel during discussion on Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020 in RS
Jumbled seating 'new normal' as Parliament maintains social distancing during monsoon session
The Parliament, for the first time in its history, witnessed a reorganised seating arrangement as the monsoon session began on Monday with many members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sitting in each other’s Houses during proceedings to follow the new Covid-19 protocols for maintaining social distancing.
The privilege of getting seated in either House was earlier enjoyed only by the Council of Ministers.
Some ministers were also seated in the galleries of both the Houses that were, along with the chambers, used to seat all the MPs in order to follow physical distancing norms.
(PTI)
Change the structure of Air India if you want but please don't sell it: TMC
I must compliment govt for bringing back a lot of Indians from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission. And who did it? It was Air India. You can change the structure of Air India if you want but please don't sell it. Air India hai to Hindustan hai: TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi in Rajya Sabha
Adani group has won bids to operate & develop 6 airports: K C Venugopal
Adani group has won bids to operate & develop 6 airports. There's clear violation of norms in giving airports to a single private entity. Govt ignored advice of some of its own ministries & depts. Changes in norms enabled Adani group to win all 6 bids: Congress RS MP K C Venugopal
FM Nirmala Sitharaman introduces The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020
Dr Sambit Patra moves motion over Orissa Cultural Centre and the land allotment for the same
Dr Santanu Sen moves motion to stop usinghe term 'social distancing' claiming the term promotes a social stigma. He proposes usage of 'physical distancing'.
Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan moves suspension notice in the Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan moves suspension notice in the Rajya Sabha. She alleged that there is a 'conspiracy' to defame the film industry.
She said that the industry contributes one of the highest taxpayers and also has supported the nation in testing times.
She said that the govt must help the industry and not kill it.
Members of Parliament (MPs) of the Left parties protest in front of Gandhi statue at the Parliament, over their demand for withdrawal of 'anti-farmers policies.'
Parliament Zero-Hour notice
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'adverse impact of holding NEET exams, leading to suicides by students'.
TMC MP Santanu Sen has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha, over 'Community spread of Covid-19'.
Congress MP Rajeev Satav has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'drawing attention of central government on reservation of Maratha community'.
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia (L) at Parliament House on the opening day of Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
Parliament's Monsoon session off to a stormy start
The session began on a sombre note with tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee, sitting member H Vasanthakumar, Pandit Jasraj and former MPs who passed away during the inter-session period.
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on India-China issue
Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs are also likely to meet over video conferencing on Tuesday afternoon, government sources said.
Govt introduces five bills in Rajya Sabha on first day of Monsoon Session
As soon as the special mention got over, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu called Minister of State Nityanand Rai to introduce The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
This bill was listed to be introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah in the revised list of the business of the Upper House.
Govt introduces five bills in Rajya Sabha on first day of Monsoon Session
The government on Monday introduced as many as five bills, including on reduction in the remuneration of ministers and protection of healthcare professional in epidemic, in Rajya Sabha during its first sitting of the curtailed Monsoon Session.
Meeting of the Union Cabinet scheduled to be held, at 1:30 pm tomorrow, at Parliament House Annexe
Lok Sabha meets amid pandemic; Members don masks, sit in different locations
Lok Sabha on Monday met for the Monsoon session under unusual circumstances created by the Covid-19 pandemic with members seated in different locations, including the Rajya Sabha chamber, in view of the physical distancing norms put in place to check the spread of the virus.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 9 AM tomorrow
Govt introduces Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha
The government on Monday introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the Banking Regulation Act to bring cooperative banks under the supervision of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in order to protect the interests of depositors. - PTI
Parliament nod to Bills that ensure quality homeopathy, Indian system of medicine
Parliament has given its nod to two bills that propose a medical education system that improve access to quality and affordable medical education by ensuring availability of adequate and high-quality homeopathy and Indian system of medicine professionals across the country.
I am grateful to all of you that you considered fit to give this important responsibility to a person who hails from a very ordinary family based in a village and who never went to an English-medium school: Harivansh after his re-election as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman
This was not a matter between two individuals... Ahmad Faraz says - Tu mohabbat se koi chaal to chal, haar jaane ka hausala hai mujhme: RJD MP Manoj Jha who contested against Harivansh for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman post
Around 400 MPs were present during the session today. Eight bills were introduced and two bills were passed: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Around 30 MPs, more than 50 employees of Parliament test positive for Covid-19: Sources
Around 30 MPs and more than 50 employees of Parliament have tested positive for Covid-19, sources said on Monday.
All parliamentarians and staff of the secretariats of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had undergone mandatory Covid-19 tests before the start of the monsoon session.
After becoming an MP, Harivanshi ji has always ensured how all MPs can become more dutiful. The journalist inside him has stayed alive: PM Narendra Modi
Will Parliament seriously discuss China, Covid-19, asks Shiv Sena
With the monsoon session of Parliament beginning from Monday, the Shiv Sena asked whether the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will discuss seriously important issues like Chinese aggression along the LAC, Covid-19 and unemployment.
This is the second time he has been elected as the deputy chairman of the House. I congratulate him. He has been just to members of all parties: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad on the election of NDA's Rajya Sabha deputy chairman candidate Harivansh
The respect I hold for Harivansh ji, each member of the House shares. He has earned this respect. His unbiased role in the Parliament strengthens our democracy: Prime Minister Modi in Rajya Sabha on the election of Harivansh as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman
Harivansh elected Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman
JD(U)'s Harivansh was on Monday elected as the Deputy Chairman. He defeated the joint Opposition candidate Manoj K Jha of RJD in a voice vote. - DHNS
Bill to cut MPs' salaries by 30% to meet Covid-19 exigencies introduced in Lok Sabha
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday introduced in Lok Sabha a bill that seeks to reduce for one year the salaries of Members of Parliament by 30 per cent "to meet the exigencies arising out of Covid-19 pandemic".
BJD to back NDA candidate in RS Deputy Chairman polls, Congress criticises
BJD on Monday extended support to NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh in the election for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman drawing sharp criticism from the Congress who said the regional party's true face has been revealed.
Rajya Sabha reconvenes after adjournment to honour departed leaders
359 members attended proceedings of Lok Sabha on the first day of monsoon session: Lok Sabha Secretariat
45.62 lakh Covid-19 cases, 76,271 deaths in India till September 11: Harsh Vardhan
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday that a total of 45,62,414 novel coronavirus cases and 76,271 deaths, with a case fatality rate of 1.67 per cent, had been reported in India till September 11.
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Vardhan said as many as 35,42,663 people, which is 77.65 per cent of the cases, had recovered from the pathogen.
Election for Deputy Chairman to take place soon after laying of official papers when the House re-assembles
Rajya Sabha adjourned for one hour till 4:40 pm in the honour of the departed souls: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu
Rajya Sabha pays tributes to former MPs Pranab Mukherjee, Beni Prasad Verma, Amar Singh and others who passed away recently.
17 MPs, including Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Sahib Singh, test positive for Covid-19 - ANI
Rajya Sabha MPs seated in the visitor's gallery to ensure social distancing in view of Covid-19
New members of the Rajya Sabha take oath as Monsoon Session begins
Fifteen MPs, including Shibu Soren, Dinesh Trivedi, Tiruchi Siva and K Keshava Rao, take oath. MPs took oath in six languages -- Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, English, Hindi and Marathi.
Rajya Sabha proceedings during Monsoon Session of Parliament starts with oath of affirmation of new MPs
There's corona and there's duty, MPs chose duty: PM Modi ahead of Monsoon Session
Govt scraps Question Hour, private members' business; Oppn slams move
Lok Sabha on Monday decided to do away with Question Hour and private members' business during the Monsoon session, inviting strong criticism from opposition members who accused the government of stifling democracy.
The lower house adopted the motion to suspend Question Hour, with the government maintaining that it is not running away from discussion and will reply to all questions raised by the opposition.
Slamming the move, the opposition led by the Congress said that Question Hour is the "golden hour of the House".
Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said the argument and rationale that has been put forth by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi is far from convincing.
He said the Question Hour is recognised as an essence of parliamentary democracy and executives are accountable and answerable during the Question Hour.
(PTI)
LS Speaker asks members to remain seated while speaking, maintain social distancing
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday asked members to remain seated while speaking in the House and follow social distancing norms in view of the "extraordinary situation" amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Birla said that the seats have been allotted to members keeping in mind the social distancing norms and sought their cooperation for smooth functioning of the House.
"It would be difficult for you all, but because of Covid-19 and on the advice of experts, I have decided that I will allow members to remain seated while speaking in the House. I know members will have problem, but I have no other option," Birla said.
The 18-day Monsoon Session of Parliament began on Monday during which Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will sit in shifts without any break.
(PTI)
WATCH | Farooq Abdullah leaves from the Parliament
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah leaves from the Parliament after attending first day of the Monsoon Session.
He was put under detention after the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year and was released on 13th March.
Nirmala Sitharaman presents first supplementary demands; seeks additional Rs 2.35 lakh crore
The government has also sought Rs 46,602.43 crore towards providing additional allocation under Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant to the states as per recommendations for Fifteenth Finance Commission.
For the first time, Lok Sabha members sit in Rajya Sabha chamber as House meets
In a first, some Lok Sabha members attended the House proceedings on Monday while seated in the Rajya Sabha chamber as Parliament met for the Monsoon session amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaker Om Birla said in Lok Sabha that rules and procedures have been eased to allow Lok Sabha members sit in the upper house and Rajya Sabha members occupy seats in lower house due to social distancing norms.
(PTI)
Lok Sabha adjourned till 3 pm tomorrow.
Govt introduces Bill to replace the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.
Pralhad Joshi asks TMC MP Saugata Roy to apologise over the latter's remark on FM Sitharaman
"Commenting on personal attire...Being a senior member, what is he talking? He should apologise unconditionally. It is an insult to womenfolk," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on TMC MP Saugata Roy's remark on FM Sitharaman, in Lok Sabha.
Way of tarnishing the parliamentary system and fleeing to the public: Randeep Singh on Question Hour
"The monsoon session of Parliament began today. If 45 bills and 2 financial subjects can be introduced in the 18-day session, then why not take up the Q&A period? Is it a way of tarnishing the parliamentary system and fleeing to the public?" asks Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.
Salary, Allowance and Pension for Members of the Parliament bill introduced in Lok Sabha
Finance Minister appeals to move a Bill to withdraw Banking Regulation Law 1949, tables Supplementary Demand for grants in Parliament
Union Minister Harsh Vardhan briefs members on Covid-19
Lockdown prevented about 40 lakh cases and 29 lakh deaths says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in the Lok Sabha. He congratulated PM Narendra Modi on his leadership and support amid the pandemic.
Maximum cases & deaths primarily reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, UP, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Kerala and Gujarat. All these reported more than 1 lakh cases.
Masks, plastic shields, maintaining physical distance, LS members attend House amid pandemic
Separated by plastic shields installed in front of their benches, members of Lok Sabha attended the first day of the Monsoon session being held amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
While nearly 200 members were present in the Lok Sabha chamber, a little over 30 were seated in the visitors' gallery located above the main chamber.
A giant TV screen in the Lok Sabha chamber showed very few Lok Sabha members were occupying seats in the Rajya Sabha chamber, the other venue where LS MPs have been accommodated keeping in mind physical distancing norms.
Benches which usually accommodate six members had a numbered sitting plan for only three.
(PTI)
BJP MP Ravi Kishen speaks over the issue of drug addiction in the country referring to the Sushant Singh Rajput case
Problem of drug trafficking/addiction is on a rise. Conspiracy is being hatched to destroy country's youth, our neighbouring countries are contributing. Smuggling of drugs from Pakistan & China is done every yr - it is brought via Punjab & Nepal, said Ravi Kishan, BJP MP in Lok Sabha.
Drug addiction is in film industry too. Several people have been apprehended, NCB is doing very good work. I urge central govt to take strict action, apprehend the culprits soon, give them befitting punishment & bring an end to conspiracy of neighbouring countries, he said.
Supriya Sule appeals to the Centre to discuss the economy and unemployment amid the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in Maharashtra
Supriya Sadanand Sule, NCP MP in Lok Sabha appealed to the Centre to discuss the economy and unemployment amid the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in Maharashtra.
She said that the topic must be taken on priority in the House, as the nation, most notably her state is being worst affected by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Adv Dean Kuriakose of the Congress party appeals to the govt for a comprehensive relief package for all those who were affected by the Kerala landslides
I appeal to all members of House to co-operate: Rajnath Singh
"Leaders of most parties agreed over no Question Hour & Zero Hour for 30 minutes. We apprised you (Speaker) of it following which decision was taken by you. I appeal to all members of House to co-operate as Session is being held in extraordinary situation," said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha.
Congress says govt trying to strangulate democracy with the suspension of question hour, Rajnath Singh responded to the Opposition's appeals.
Future doctors of India have died by suicide: DMK
"Future doctors of India have committed suicide," says DMK's Tiruchi Siva on the NEET examination crisis in Tamil Nadu. The minister listed the students who died by suicide in the state due to the syllabus of the examination.
I'd like to draw the attention of this House & the govt to the plight of 12 students who had committed suicide - all from rural background - because of NEET exam. They had passed plus 2 through state board & NEET is conducted only in CBSE syllabus, said T R Baalu, DMK MP in Lok Sabha.
Within a month after plus 2 result, they have to enter into NEET exam and they are clueless. Without knowing any subject matter of CBSE syllabus, they are helpless and committing suicide. Future doctors of India have committed suicide, he said.
We're ready for discussion: Pralhad Joshi
It's extraordinary situation. When Assemblies aren't ready to meet for a single day, we - with around 800-850 MPs - are meeting here. There are so many ways to question the govt, govt isn't running away from discussion. We're ready for discussion, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP MP in Lok Sabha.
Opposition slams govt over Question Hour in the Lok Sabha
Opposition slams govt and says that Question Hour is an 'integral part of the basic structure of the Parliamentary procedure' over a debate on Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.
Question Hour is the golden hour: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Question Hour is the golden hour but you say that it can't be held due to the circumstances. You conduct the proceedings but single out Question Hour. You are trying to strangulate the democracy, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress MP in Lok Sabha.
Lok Sabha was adjourned for an hour on Monday after paying tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee, a sitting MP and 13 ex-parliamentarians who died in the recent past.
The first-of-its-kind Monsoon session saw members sporting masks while attending the proceedings.
As soon as the House assembled for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid glowing tributes to the departed leaders and security personnel who have laid down their lives while protecting the nation since March.
We're very strongly with our Army: Shashi Tharoor
"Govt is accountable to Parliament. When have they reported to us on talks between Defence & Foreign Ministers (of India & China)? Nation needs to be taken into confidence by govt. Question of support for military beyond debate, we're very strongly with our Army," said Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor ahead of the Monsoon Session.
Hope Parliament sends message that country stands behind soldiers guarding borders:PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that Parliament will unitedly give this message that the country is standing solidly behind soldiers guarding India's borders.
In his remarks to media before the commencement of Parliament's monsoon session, Modi noted, in an apparent reference to the ongoing border row with China in Ladakh, that Indian soldiers are bravely discharging their duties while standing guard in difficult hilly terrains with snowfall expected in the coming days and weeks.
Noting that many important decisions and debates will happen in Parliament, he expressed confidence that MPs will do "value addition" to discussions.
Entry of ex-MPs/MLCs/MLAs/personal secretaries restricted inside Parliament House
Entry of ex-MPs/MLCs/MLAs/personal secretaries/personal assistants/family members/personal guests and visitors accompanying MPs restricted inside the Parliament House till further orders, in view of Covid-19 pandemic.
House adjourned till 10:17 am
House adjourned for one hour.
In Pics | In a first-of-its-kind initiative, MPs register their attendance using the 'Attendance Register' App. A step forward in digitalising operations at the Parliament.
MPs pay tribute to Indian leaders who passed away this year
MPs pay tribute to ex-President Pranab Mukherjee, legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi, MP Governor Lalji Tandon, UP Ministers Kamal Rani & Chetan Chauhan and ex-union minister Rahguvansh Prasad Singh & others who passed away this year.
DMK and CPI(M) have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'suicide of 12 teenage students due to NEET'.
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election Monday afternoon
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election Monday afternoon. NDA candidate is JD (U)'s Harivansh while RJD's Manoj K Jha is united Opposition's candidate. Harivansh likely to return as Dy Chairman as numbers are stacked against Jha.
After obituary references and laying of official papers Motions to elect Harivansh as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman will be moved by J P Nadda and Ram Vilas Paswan and seconded by Tawarchand Gehlot and Naresh Gujral.
Ghulam Nabi Azad, Tiruchi Siva, Javed Ali Khan to move motions to elect Jha as Deputy Chairman. Anand Sharma, Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh will be seconding the motion in favour of Jha.
WATCH | PM Modi appeals to everyone to take all possible measures to stay safe from Covid-19
Om Birla requests for cooperation in the smooth functioning of the House
"To members of all parties, before the monsoon session of Parliament beginning today in the midst of exceptional circumstances, request for cooperation in the smooth functioning of the House so that we can further empower democratic traditions," tweeted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
May the upcoming Parliament Session be a productive one: PMO
This time RS-LS will be held at different times in a day, PM said while addressing the media at Parliament
Parliament session is beginning in distinct times. There's Corona & there's duty. MPs chose the path to duty. I congratulate & express gratitude to them. This time RS-LS will be held at different times in a day. It'll be held on Saturday-Sunday too. All MPs accepted this, said PM Modi.
We want that a vaccine be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, our scientists succeed and we succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem, he said.
It is my strong belief that this Parliament will send a message to our brave soldiers that we stand united behind them, he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in the Parliament.
WATCH | Delhi: Sanitization work being undertaken in the Parliament premises ahead of the commencement of Monsoon Session today
LS Speaker Birla briefs about sitting arrangements in Parliament ahead of Monsoon Session
DMK MPs stage protest against NEET exams Parliament premises
Delhi: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs TR Balu and Kanimozhi stage protest against NEET examination in the Parliament premises ahead of Monsoon Session commencing today.
Opposition demands discussion on standoff at LAC, economic slowdown in Lok Sabha
Opposition parties have sought a discussion in Lok Sabha on the issues of economic slowdown, unemployment and standoff between Indian and Chinese forces during a meeting of floor leaders of the House on Sunday to discuss the agenda for the Monsoon session, DMK leader TR Baalu said.
