Parliament Monsoon Session live: In pandemic, Mamata drew circles to show distancing, PM was in garden with peacocks, says O'Brien

Rajya Sabha begins proceedings for the third day. The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 was passed in the parliament. On Tuesday, veteran actor and MP Jaya Bachchan charged that the film industry was being defamed, slamming critics from the entertainment industry saying they were "biting the hand that feed them." The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed in the Upper House. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Lower House on Tuesday over the India-China issue. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020 were passed in the Lower House on Tuesday. Stay tuned for all the live updates.