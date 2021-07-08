Parshottam Rupala takes charge as Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying

Senior Gujarat BJP leader Parshottam Rupala, who has been promoted as a cabinet minister, on Thursday took charge as Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Rupala (66), who comes from the influential Kadva Patidar or Patel community in Gujarat, is in charge of the new ministry formed in 2019 in order to promote allied farm activities for enhancing farmers' income.

The minister held a meeting with the department officials immediately after taking charge of the ministry.

Also Read | Cabinet reshuffle: Full list of ministers in PM Modi's Cabinet and their portfolios

Earlier, Rupala was holding the charge as Minister of State for Agriculture in the Union Cabinet.

He replaced his cabinet colleague Giriraj Singh, who has been shifted to the Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Addressing fodder shortage, high prices of fodder and development of infrastructure to encourage dairy and fishery processing are some of the challenges that the new minister would have to focus on after taking over the charge.

Rupala will be assisted by two junior ministers -- Sanjeev Kumar Balyan and L Murugan.