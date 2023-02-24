Khera tenders 'unconditional apology' for remarks on PM

Pawan Khera tenders 'unconditional apology' for remarks against PM Modi

Khera was arrested on Thursday by Assam Police in connection with an FIR over alleged remarks against PM Modi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 24 2023, 10:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 10:40 ist
Congress leader Pawan Khera. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday tendered an 'unconditional apology' for using 'inappropriate language' and alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a press conference earlier this week. 

"The accused (Congress leader Pawan Khera) has tendered an unconditional apology. We hope that keeping the sanctity of public spaces, no one will use uncivilized language in political discourse hereafter," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted. 

Also Read — Khera deplaning: Dharna, slogans and distressed flyers

Khera was arrested on Thursday by Assam Police in connection with an FIR over alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day of high drama that began with him being deplaned from a flight to Raipur and his party leaders protesting on the tarmac.

Khera, who was in the headlines for apparently fumbling on the prime minister’s father’s name during a press conference, was released on interim bail till February 28 by a Delhi court later in the evening on the directions of the Supreme Court.

He had moved the apex court to seek relief in multiple FIRs against him in Assam as well as in the Uttar Pradesh towns of Varanasi and Lucknow.

After dictating the order granting interim bail, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, apparently displeased with the Congress leader's remarks, told senior advocate A M Singhvi, who was representing Khera, "We have protected you (Khera) but there has to be some level of discourse."

(With inputs from PTI)

