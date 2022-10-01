People already getting 5Gs of ‘garibi, ghotala, ghapla, ghalmel, gorakhdhanda’ under BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a dig at the BJP after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 5G telephony services, saying people were already experiencing 5G’s of ‘garibi (poverty), ghotala (scam), ghapla (swindle), ghalmel (adulteration) and gorakhdhanda (unethical practices)’ under the saffron party rule.

Modi on Saturday launched the 5G services that promise to provide ultra-high-speed internet on mobile phones, saying it marks the beginning of a new era and presents a sea of opportunities.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "People are already getting 5G under the BJP rule: G = garibi (poverty), G = ghotala (scam), G = ghapla (swindle), G = ghalmel (adulteration) and G = gorakhdhanda (unethical practices)."

भाजपा के राज में जनता को 5G पहले से ही मिल रहा है : G = गरीबी

G = घोटाला

G = घपला

G = घालमेल

G = गोरखधंधा — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 1, 2022

The prime minister launched 5G services in select cities at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 conference. The services will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years.

Modi said his government's vision for 'Digital India' was founded on four pillars -- the cost of devices, digital connectivity, data cost and digital-first approach.