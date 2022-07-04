People frightened due to inflation, unemployment: Cong

People frightened due to inflation, unemployment: Congress on 100 days of UP govt

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 04 2022, 19:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2022, 20:34 ist
Congress slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh govt on completion of its 100 days in office. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress on Monday slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government on the completion of its 100 days in office, saying people are frightened due to burgeoning inflation, unemployment and the state of law and order.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav too in a Hindi tweet attacked the state government, saying UP has been "ruined by its deceit" (Gorakhdhanda).

UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh in a statement said, "The government is celebrating completion of 100 days by rubbing salt into the wounds of the public. "

"People have been frightened by inflation, unemployment, law and order and economy. Instead of working on a pro-people agenda, the government is busy spreading the agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh," Singh said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had claimed that his government seized or demolished illegal properties worth Rs 844 crore of criminals besides paying Rs 12,537 crore to sugarcane farmers in his second term.

As many as 68,874 encroachments and 76,196 illegal parking spots have been removed, he said presenting the report card of his government on Monday.

He claimed that over 10,000 government jobs have been given in the first 100 days of his second term, which has been dedicated to “seva” (service), “suraksha” (security) and “sushasan” (good governance).

