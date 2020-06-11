People suffering in Delhi due to bickering, misgovernance of AAP, BJP: Congress

The Congress on Thursday said people in the national capital are suffering as the "political blame game, bickering and misgovernance" of the AAP and BJP governments in Delhi and the centre led to worsening of COVID-19 situation in city.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said his party has requested the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to intervene and direct the AAP government to ensure that coronavirus-hit areas be kept in containment with realistic, scientific and efficacious definitions and demarcation.

"We hope and trust, but sadly do not expect, that the AAP and BJP, rather than indulging in optics, advertisements and diversionary tactics, will take our constructive suggestions into account for the betterment of the lives of the people of Delhi," he said.

While the common man suffers in Delhi, the AAP and BJP governments are engaged in a blame game and have not shown good governance in handling the coronavirus crisis, Singhvi said.

He said thousands of people are running from pillar to post in search of beds and are fighting tooth and nail to even get COVID-19 test done, as bodies keep piling up.

"The health atrocities are a fundamental assault on human rights and we are very happy that the NHRC has taken this up," the Congress leader said.

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has "proven to be a failure on every issue", be it in sending home labourers safely or making health arrangements in Delhi hospitals and handling the crisis.

Singhvi said it is heartening that the NHRC has acted promptly, strongly and categorically on the complaint of former Delhi Congress chief and ex-Union minister Ajay Maken.

"The common man suffers the highest degree of health atrocities for the political blame game, bickering and misgovernance or non governance of the duo AAP-BJP," he said at an online press conference.

"The BJP-AAP ruling diarchy has attempted to project an exemplar of how not to manage a crisis. These two mismanaging musketeers have cost Delhi dear, both in precious lives and the exponential and unceasing rise of the virus. This duo fiddles through cross allegations, passing the buck and scoring debating points over each other while the people and city of Delhi burn," Singhvi said.

Claiming that the Delhi government has reduced testing even as infections have risen substantially, he said, "It is astonishing that instead of progressing, it is regressing as far as testing is concerned."

Chaudhary said, "Neither was the AAP government able to send labourers safely, nor were they able to make health arrangements in hospitals in Delhi. Kejriwal is misleading the people of Delhi."

The Delhi Congress president said the chief minister had a big opportunity to prove himself, but he did nothing.

"Arvind Kejriwal was elected by the people of Delhi with a big majority as a hero, but the way he has handled the COVID crisis, he has proved to be a 'zero' on all fronts," he said.