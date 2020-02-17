'Permanent' berth for Lord Shiva in train triggers controversy

Reports of a permanent berth for Lord Shiva in the Kashi Mahakal Express train, which would connect the three famous 'Jyotirlingas' (reverred Shiva temples) in Varanasi, Ujjain and Onkareshwar, triggered a huge controversy with some Muslim leaders taking strong exception to it and calling it against the spirit of the constitution.

The new train, which was flagged off from Varanasi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to his Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday, reportedly had a ''permanent berth'' number 64 in its B-5 coach.

Pictures appearing on the social networking sites showed the berth being converted into a makeshift temple with a picture of Lord Shiva kept around flower petals.

Railway officials had said in Varanasi that the passengers would also be able to listen to 'bhajans' (religious songs) during their journey. They also said that a group of professional 'bhajan' singers would be accompanying the passengers.

AIMIM president Asauddin Owaisi on Monday took serious exception to the reported 'allotment' of ''permanent seat'' in the train and said that it was against the spirit of the constitution, which was based on secularism.

A prominent Muslim cleric here also voiced similar objections. ''It is not proper. We are a secular country. The government should not be promoting a particular religion,'' said the cleric.

IRCTC, after the hue and cry, said that the arrangement (berth for Lord Shiva) was 'temporary' and was meant to be only on the inaugural run of the train.

Railway sources here also said that it would not be there when the train will begin its commercial run from Thursday.