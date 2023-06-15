Person close to Raut arrested for death threats to him

Person close to Raut arrested for death threats to him

The accused is a political activist and his social media profile shows his photo with several leaders including Sanjay Raut

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 15 2023, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 22:37 ist
The accused Mayur Shinde with Sanjay Raut. Credit: Twitter/@NiteshNRane

Days after the death threat to Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut and his brother and MLA Sunil Raut, the Mumbai Police has arrested Mayur Shinde, a political activist who was considered close to them.

The Kanjur Marg Police is investigating the case and this is the firth arrest in the case.

The accused is a political activist and his social media profile shows his photo with several leaders including Sanjay Raut and Sunil Raut. 

BJP leader Nitesh Rane alleged that it could have been done to spoil the reputation of Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis. 

“This is Mayur Shinde... who has apparently been arrested by Mumbai police for giving death threats to Shree 420 n his brother Mini 420 !  The call recording that was played in the media was between Sunil Raut and his own Mayur Shinde !  Golmaal Gang !,” tweeted Rane, the son of Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane.

