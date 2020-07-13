Plea seeks derecognition of YSR Congress Party: HC seeks ECI reply

Derecognition of YSR Congress Party: HC seeks ECI reply

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 13 2020, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 16:16 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: PTI

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and YSR Congress Party on a plea by the Anna YSR Congress seeking the former's derecognition for using the 'YSR' acronym.

Justice Jayant Nath issued notice to the ECI and YSR Congress Party seeking their stand on the Anna YSR Congress Party's plea by September 3.

The court also said there was no urgency in the matter as the YSR Congress Party, the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh, was registered with the ECI in 2011 and the Anna YSR has moved the high court only now.

It also noted that Anna YSR's representation to ECI on the same issue was only made on June 30 and was pending consideration before the commission.

The Anna YSR Congress Party, in its plea, has opposed the use of acronym YSR Congress Party in the letterheads of the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh.

The Anna YSR has contended that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party was registered in the name of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party and alleged that it is illegally using the letterheads with the acronym of YSR Congress Party.

Delhi court
Election Commission of India
YSR Congress
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

