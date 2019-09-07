PM Modi consoles ISRO chief K Sivan as he breaks down

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, was seen consoling and hugging emotional Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief, K Sivan, who broke down after PM's address to the ISRO scientists on the failure of the lunar mission.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi hugged and consoled ISRO Chief K Sivan after he(Sivan) broke down. #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/R1d0C4LjAh — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2019

Narendra Modi in his speech, in the backdrop of Chandrayaan-2's lander 'Vikram' losing contact with ground stations, asked ISRO scientists not to get disheartened by the hurdles in the moon mission and asserted that there will be a "new dawn".

India is proud of our scientists! They’ve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be!



Chairman @isro gave updates on Chandrayaan-2. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019

The Prime Minister was present at the ISRO center to witness the touch-down early Saturday and returned less than six hours later to address scientists and the nation at 8 am. The soft landing of lander Vikram did not go according to ISRO's plan as it lost contact with the ground station.