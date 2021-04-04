PM Modi insulting women of Bengal by mockingly addressing Mamata: TMC

Three Trinamool Congress women leaders, including West Bengal minister Sashi Panja, on Sunday accused the prime minister of showing disrespect to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by way of his "mocking tone" of addressing her at election rallies.

Panja told reporters at Trinamool Bhavan here that Narendra Modi, through his sarcastic "didi o didi" (listen elder sister) exclamations at public meetings, "insults not only Banerjee, but the women of Bengal in particular."

"This is another glaring instance of the numerous ways our CM is being harassed and heckled by the BJP. This behaviour of the PM is anti-woman, akin to harassment. We will leave it to the people of West Bengal to give a befitting reply to Modi and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah," she said.

Also Read | PM acting like street-side fellow: Mahua Moitra on Modi's 'Didi-o-Didi' taunts

TMC leader Ananya Chakraborty said the PM shows his patriarchal mindset by addressing a woman leader in such a manner as they are "soft targets".

Reacting to the TMC charge, BJP Mohila Morcha state president Agnimitra Paul said Banerjee should introspect on the language she uses while speaking about the PM and Shah.

"How does our honourable CM address PM Modi and Amit Shahji at poll rallies? How had she addressed J P Nadda (BJP national president)?" Paul said.

She said having no other issue to talk about, the TMC is wrongfully targeting Modi and his way of speaking at public meetings.