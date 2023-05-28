PM treating new Parl inauguration as coronation: Rahul

PM Modi treating inauguration of new Parliament building as coronation: Rahul Gandhi

The attack came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 28 2023, 13:06 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 13:06 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: IANS Photos

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Parliament is the voice of the people but the prime minister is treating the inauguration of the new Parliament building like "coronation".

The attack came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building.

Track all the latest updates on the new Parliament building inauguration

"Parliament is the voice of the people! The Prime Minister is treating the inauguration of the Parliament House as coronation," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

AICC general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal also tweeted, saying, "At the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building, then Hon’ble President Sh. Ramnath Kovind was kept away from the ceremony. At its inauguration, President Droupadi Murmu has been sidelined."

"It is the upper caste, anti-backward mindset of the RSS because of which they are denied the respect that their high constitutional office deserves. Their deliberate exclusion shows PM Modi will use them as tokens for his electoral politics, but will not allow them to be part of such significant and historic occasions," Venugopal said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Congress
Parliament
Rahul Gandhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big

IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big

Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory

Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory

Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope

Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Kashmiri Pandits keep tryst with Mata Kheer Bhawani

Kashmiri Pandits keep tryst with Mata Kheer Bhawani

900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament

900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament

70 years after first summit, Everest keeps giving

70 years after first summit, Everest keeps giving

'Anatomy of a Fall' wins top prize as women rule Cannes

'Anatomy of a Fall' wins top prize as women rule Cannes

SRK's ode to 'A New Parliament for a New India'

SRK's ode to 'A New Parliament for a New India'

 