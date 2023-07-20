PM's silence led Manipur into anarchy: Rahul Gandhi

'PM Modi's silence led Manipur into anarchy', says Rahul after video of women being paraded naked surfaces

I.N.D.I.A will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked, he said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 20 2023, 05:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 05:51 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday over the situation in Manipur and said "I.N.D.I.A will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked" in the northeastern state.

Gandhi's remarks came after a video shot on May 4 surfaced on Wednesday, showing two women being paraded naked in ethnic violence-hit Manipur.

Read | Video shows two women paraded naked by mob during riot in Manipur on May 4

Police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unidentified armed miscreants.

"PM's silence and inaction has led Manipur into anarchy. I.N.D.I.A will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked in Manipur," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"We stand with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way forward," he added.

Twenty-six opposition parties formed a front -- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) -- on Tuesday to unitedly take on the ruling BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also reacted to the video, saying the pictures of "sexual violence against women" emerging from Manipur are heart-wrenching.

"No amount of condemnation is enough for this horrific incident of violence against women. Women and children have to bear the maximum brunt of violence in the society," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"We must all condemn the violence in one voice while furthering the efforts for peace in Manipur," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"Why has the central government, Mr Prime Minister turned a blind eye to the violent incidents in Manipur? Do such pictures and violent incidents not disturb them?" she asked.

Mahila Congress chief Netta D'Souza said, "Humanity has died a thousand deaths! If this BJP govt can't stop women from being shamed and humiliated, from being paraded naked, it simply be dismissed."

What is stopping the Modi government from imposing the President's Rule in Manipur, she asked on Twitter.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Rahul Gandhi
Manipur
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Heat waves grip three continents amid climate change

Heat waves grip three continents amid climate change

AI’s here, and we are not ready

AI’s here, and we are not ready

In a first, Bengaluru to use drones for dog census

In a first, Bengaluru to use drones for dog census

Woman sends garbage bags to ex via Swiggy Instamart

Woman sends garbage bags to ex via Swiggy Instamart

Nine men urinate on Tribal man in Andhra Pradesh

Nine men urinate on Tribal man in Andhra Pradesh

Prabhas' first look from 'Project K' released

Prabhas' first look from 'Project K' released

'Barbie' has 'existential crisis' about real world

'Barbie' has 'existential crisis' about real world

IFFM to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar's cinema

IFFM to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar's cinema

Cops search suburban Vegas home regarding Tupac murder

Cops search suburban Vegas home regarding Tupac murder

 