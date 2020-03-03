PM Narendra Modi targets Manmohan Singh over use of 'Bharat Mata', 'Vande Mataram' slogans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday targeted his predcessor Manmohan Singh over his allegation of misuse of slogans such as 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

“Raising slogans such as Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata ki Jai is now being portrayed as a crime,” Modi said without mentioning Singh in his address to the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting.

The Prime Minister skipped any mention of the Delhi riots in his speech, but harped on the need to maintain peace, harmony and unity to ensure that the fruits of development reach one and all.

He also asked the BJP lawmakers to work hard to ensure that the initiatives of the government reach the people, particularly at a time when an attempt is made by several forces to destabilise the nation.

PM Modi renewed the pledge for pursuing politics of development and asked party leaders to rise about partisan politics and serve the nation with dedication.

“Vikas (development) is our mantra. Peace, harmony and unity are prerequisites for the nation's development. We should not merely speak about it but take lead in ensuring peace, harmony and unity,” the Prime Minister said.

Dwelling on the issue of nationalism, Modi said that even before Independence, a section of the Congress leaders were uncomfortable at the recitation of Vande Mataram and chose to step out of the party meetings when the song written by Bankim Chandra Chhatopadhya was sung.

“Those who objected to chanting of Vande Mataram now claim that raising Bharat Mata ki Jai slogans stinks,” a BJP leader said quoting the Prime Minister.

Releasing a book written by senior Congress leader K R Radhakrishnan on February 22, Manmohan Singh had said the concept of nationalism and the slogan of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' were being misused to construct a militant and purely emotional idea of India that excludes millions of residents and citizens.

Modi said that BJP was the only party working to build the nation, while other parties were struggling for their survival.

“Political interests are supreme for other parties, but for BJP national interest is of utmost importance,” the prime minister said.