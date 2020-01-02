PM sends wishes on 353rd Guru Gobind Singh birth anniv

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 02 2020, 13:18pm ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2020, 13:40pm ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, in Lucknow, Wednesday, Dec.25, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the 353rd birth anniversary of Gobind Singh, saying what the 10th Sikh guru strived for is relevant even today.

"We bow to the venerable Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his Prakash Parv," Modi wrote on Twitter.

He also posted a brief video on the guru describing how he fought against injustice and caste discrimination.

The prime minister said Gobind Singh's philosophy and ideals are relevant for the "New India".

A spiritual master, warrior, poet and philosopher, Guru Gobind Singh was born in 1666 in Patna.

