India Political Updates: PM Modi to address rally in poll-bound Meghalaya today
updated: Feb 24 2023, 08:22 ist
Track the latest political news from India, right here with DH.
08:21
JP Nadda calls meeting of BJP leaders on February 26
08:19
TMC only alternative to BJP: Mohua Moitra hits back at Rahul Gandhi over his TMC is with BJP remark
07:58
PM Modi to hold roadshow in Shillong, address rally in Tura in poll-bound Meghalaya on Feb 24
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a roadshow here and will address an election rally in Tura in western Meghalaya on Friday in support of BJP candidates for the February 27 state assembly elections, a senior party leader said.
Stop poaching leaders if you want alliance: Congress to TMC
A day after Rahul Gandhi's scathing criticism of the TMC, the Congress launched another attack on Thursday, saying if the Mamata Banerjee-led party is so serious about working together then it must stop poaching leaders.
Sanjay Raut suffers from schizophrenia: Shrikant Shinde on 'supari' claims
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son and MP Shrikant Shinde on Thursday denied Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's allegations about a conspiracy targeting him.
