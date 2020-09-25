Pralhad Joshi on ‘misconduct’ of MPs over Farm Bills

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 25 2020, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2020, 18:49 ist
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi. Credit: PTI Photo

Commenting on the chaos that flared up in Parliament when the Farm Bills were being passed in the Monsoon session this week, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi blasted the Congress Party while calling the incident “a blot on the conduct of the Opposition”.

In an interview with CNN-News18, Joshi not only called the whole incident as a ‘blot’ but also termed the day as a black day in the history of Indian democracy.

He also said that the way in which the MPs of the 'grand old party' behaved with the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh not only shows ‘sheer frustration’ on their side but also how they don't respect any position or institution.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Joshi said, “What else do you expect when you have a leader like Rahul Gandhi? Any democracy can thrive on a strong Opposition, but it looks like Congress is pretty non-serious.”

Following the passage of the Farm Bills, various opposition parties took out a silent protest march in the Parliament complex against the contentious Farm Bills passed recently. The protesting MPs carried placards with messages such as "Save Farmers, Save Workers, Save Democracy."

They also stood before Gandhi's statue in a line.

“If Rahul Gandhi was so serious, why did he miss out on the entire Parliament session? Those who do not have any faith in the Gandhian principles are sitting in front of the Gandhi statue in protest by the orders of the nakli (fake) Gandhis,” he added.

With inputs from PTI

