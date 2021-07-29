Priyanka Gandhi slams Uttar Pradesh govt over protests by ambulance workers

Cong slams UP govt over protests by ambulance workers

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday attacked the Yogi Adityanath dispensation in Uttar Pradesh, saying the government which talked about showering flowers on ambulance workers during the Covid period is now talking of raining sticks on them after they raised voices for their rights.

The Congress general secretary alleged that the state government sacked 500 ambulance workers imposing the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

"During the Corona period in Uttar Pradesh, the government used to talk about showering flowers on ambulance workers and as soon as they raised their voice for their rights, it is talking about raining sticks on them," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The government sacked more than 500 workers by imposing ESMA and the people are distressed, she said.

"God save the state from such a government," Gandhi said and tagged a photograph of a husband taking his wife to a hospital in a rickshaw.

Employees of the 102 and 108 ambulance services had started their protest across Uttar Pradesh on Monday after the tender to operate the advanced life support system (ALS) ambulances was given to another company. 

