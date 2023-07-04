Mahila Cong members 'manhandled' by male Delhi cops

Protesting Mahila Congress members 'manhandled' by male Delhi cops, alleges party

The Delhi Police, however, have claimed that the party workers had staged the protest without permission.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 04 2023, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 19:22 ist
Screengrab from a video shared by the Congress shows a male Delhi Police officer manhandling a Mahila Congress member. Credit: Twitter/@INCIndia

The Mahila Congress leaders, who staged a protest against inflation outside BJP headquarters here on Tuesday, have alleged that they were "manhandled" by male police officers.

The Delhi Police, however, have claimed that the party workers had staged the protest without permission and even tried damaging statues at the site.

Taking to Twitter, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Delhi police "broke protocols" by sending male police officers to the protest site and that, the Mahila Congress leaders were "manhandled."

Also Read | Watchword for now is 'wait and watch'; Congress holds no talks on LoP in Maharashtra

In a purported video, a policeman in uniform was seen pulling a female protester by her hand and pushing another protesting party worker.

"Delhi Police under Home Minister Amit Shah does not miss any opportunity to break rules, conventions and procedures laid out in the Police manual to intimidate and harass protesters raising their voice against the Modi government. They have broken all protocols by sending male officers to manhandle Mahila Congress workers protesting intolerable rise in prices of essential commodities," Ramesh wrote in a tweet.

"They were only exercising their democratic right to agitate lawfully," he added.

Responding to the allegations, a senior police officer said, "The Mahila Congress members did not have permission to protest at the site. Some of them also tried damaging some statues and restricted the police from discharging its duty."

"Female personnel were also present at the spot," the officer added.

Several Mahila Congress workers gathered outside BJP HQ on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg on Tuesday and raised slogans against the Centre. Mahila Congress working President Netta D'Souza alleged that the Centre has failed to control inflation and that the prices of basic vegetables and pulses are "skyrocketing".

"The prices of pulses, flour, oil, milk, tomatoes, chillies, ginger, and spices are skyrocketing but the government is busy in PR management. What is the use of such a government which cannot even provide bread for two times to its people?" D'Souza alleged.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Mahila Congress
Jairam Ramesh
Delhi Police
BJP
Amit Shah
Delhi
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Eng's Pope ruled out of Ashes with dislocated shoulder

Eng's Pope ruled out of Ashes with dislocated shoulder

Early universe five times slower, study finds

Early universe five times slower, study finds

US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change

US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change

Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share

Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

 