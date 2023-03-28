'Prove Savarkar apologised,' late Hindutva ideologue's grandson tells Rahul Gandhi

'Prove Savarkar apologised,' his grandson tells Rahul

The former Congress chief made this remark while addressing a press conference after being disqualified from Lok Sabha

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 28 2023, 09:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 10:45 ist
Late Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/PTI Photos

The grandson of late Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar has sought action against Rahul Gandhi for his comments and also challenged the Congress leader to show documents that prove he had apologised to the British.

Gandhi's "My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone" remark has drawn fire from BJP.

Also Read: Attacks on Savarkar will reduce people's sympathy over disqualification, Sena reminds Rahul

The former Congress chief made this remark while addressing a press conference after being disqualified from Lok Sabha.

Calling such comments childish, Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar on Monday said, "Rahul Gandhi is saying he won't apologise as he isn't Savarkar. I challenge him to show documents that prove Savarkar apologised".

"Using the names of patriots to promote politics is wrong and deplorable. Action must be taken," Savarkar said.

