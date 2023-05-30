Cabinet expansion: Punjab to get two more ministers

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Balkar Singh, Gurmeet Singh Khudian to be inducted as ministers

Cabinet Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar has tendered his resignation from the Council of Ministers, citing personal reasons

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • May 30 2023, 22:07 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 22:07 ist
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Credit: PTI Photo

The Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab will on Wednesday induct MLAs Balkar Singh and Gurmeet Singh Khudian as cabinet ministers, officials said here.

Cabinet Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar has tendered his resignation from the Council of Ministers, citing personal reasons, they said.

Chief Minister Mann has forwarded the resignation of Local Government Minister Nijjar to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, an official said.

The Bhagwant Mann-led dispensation has sought time from the Punjab governor for the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

Balkar Singh is a legislator from Kartarpur, in Jalandhar, while Khudian is an MLA from the Lambi seat.

Currently, the strength of the Mann-led cabinet is 15, including the chief minister. There are a total of 18 berths in the cabinet.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Punjab
AAP
India News
Bhagwant Mann
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

AI poses 'extinction' risk, say experts

AI poses 'extinction' risk, say experts

Australia home to the only closed-roof cricket stadium

Australia home to the only closed-roof cricket stadium

Chinese mission with 1st civilian reaches space station

Chinese mission with 1st civilian reaches space station

Lower yield, reduced prices hit Darjeeling tea industry

Lower yield, reduced prices hit Darjeeling tea industry

Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study

Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study

If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur

If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur

 