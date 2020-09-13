Raghuvansh will be remembered for role in implementation of MGNREGA: VP Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoled the death of former Union minister and veteran politician Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Sunday, saying he will always be remembered for his role in implementing the rural employment guarantee scheme.

Singh died at AIIMS in Delhi on Sunday. The 74-year-old had tested positive for Covid-19 in June and was earlier admitted to AIIMS Patna. The former Union Rural Development Minister was later taken to AIIMS Delhi, where he died due to breathlessness and other complications.

"Saddened to learn about the sudden demise of former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh. A good parliamentarian and a grassroot level leader, he strove for the upliftment of the poor and rural masses," the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

He said Singh will always be remembered for his role in the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). "My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members. Om Shanti," Naidu said.