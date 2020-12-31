Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over loan waiver to industrialists

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the Modi government over loan waivers to the tune of Rs 2.37 lakh crore to a few industrialists, saying the amount could have been used to give Rs 20,000 each to 11 crore families.

"The Modi government this year waived loans of Rs 2,37,876 crore of a few industrialists. With this amount, 11 crore families could have been provided Rs 20,000 each in these difficult Covid times. The truth about Modi ji's development," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress leader, who is currently travelling abroad, has been attacking the government for waiving of loans of industrialists and not providing cash aide to the poor during these difficult times.