Rahul Gandhi slams govt over ASHA workers' strike for more benefits

  • Aug 08 2020, 12:23 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre on Saturday over the ASHA health workers' strike to press for better service conditions and benefits, saying the government was "mute" already, but now maybe "blind and deaf" also.

"ASHA workers take health protection to homes across the country. They are truly health warriors, but today they are forced to go on strike for their own rights," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

He tagged a media report about workers under the ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist), Anganwadi, and National Health Mission being on a two-day nationwide strike from Friday to press for better service conditions and benefits.

"The government was mute already, but now maybe blind and deaf also," the former Congress president said.

