Rahul Gandhi urges people to support Bharat Bandh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 08 2020, 14:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 14:00 ist

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to support the Bharat Bandh call given by farmer leaders and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop "stealing" from farmers.

Gandhi and the Congress party are supporting the farmers' agitation and they have demanded a repeal of the three farm laws.

For latest updates on Bharat Bandh, click here

The Congress is openly supporting the Bharat Bandh and has joined the protests by holding dharnas and demonstrations across the country.

"Modi ji, stop stealing from farmers. All fellow citizens know that today is Bharat Bandh. Make our food growers' struggle successful by fully supporting it," he said in a tweet in Hindi. 

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
Farm Bills
Protests
Bharat Bandh

