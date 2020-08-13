BJP to move no-confidence motion against Gehlot govt

Rajasthan BJP to move no-confidence motion against Ashok Gehlot-led Congress govt

  Aug 13 2020
  updated: Aug 13 2020
Congress leader Sachin Pilot had openly rebelled against Chief Mminister Gehlot last month along with 18 other party MLAs. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP in Rajasthan will move a motion of no confidence in the state assembly against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said on Thursday.

The decision was taken in a BJP legislature party meeting held here on Thursday.

After the meeting, Kataria told reporters that the motion of no confidence will be moved in the assembly session which is beginning from Friday.

The opposition party's decision comes days after an "amicable resolution" of the nearly month-long political crisis in Rajasthan.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot had openly rebelled against Chief Minister Gehlot last month along with 18 other party MLAs. He was then sacked as deputy chief minister and the party’s Rajasthan chief.

The Congress on Monday had said the crisis in Rajasthan was a "closed chapter" and all legislators supporting its government will work towards strengthening the state government and fighting Covid-19 and economic calamities. 

