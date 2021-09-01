Rajasthan Congress claims infighting in state BJP

Rajasthan Congress claims infighting in state BJP

The PCC chief also accused the central government of misusing agencies like the CBI, ED and Income Tax Department

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Sep 01 2021, 03:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 03:10 ist
Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Rajasthan Congress on Tuesday claimed that the opposition BJP is getting weakened in the state due to infighting, triggering a sharp reaction from the saffron party. “The BJP leaders are fighting among themselves and the people are watching this,” the Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said.

“Instead of pointing out any shortcomings in the government schemes and programmes, they are fighting among themselves. I do not think that the BJP will be able to stand on its feet in future,” he added.

Dotasra said be it the BJP state president Satish Poonia or Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore or even Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Bhupendra Yadav, they all claim themselves to be “big”.

“And Vasundhara Raje is already bigger than them as she has been the chief minister twice but she is not being heard,” he said.

On the controversy over the absence of a picture of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the posters of the 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav' released by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), Dotasra said the BJP is thinking narrowly.

Also read: Pilot starts political tours amid ongoing tussle with Gehlot

“No matter how hard the RSS and BJP may try, they cannot erase the Nehru and Gandhi family and their contribution from the history of the country,” he said.

The PCC chief also accused the central government of misusing agencies like the CBI, ED and Income Tax Department. Reacting sharply to Dotasra’s remarks, BJP state president Satish Poonia said the state Congress president should take care of his party first.

“The Congress government is struggling with infighting, due to which the development work in the state has come to a complete halt. To divert attention from the failures of the Congress government, Dotasra has to give such statements,” Poonia said in a statement.

He said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is scared that the day the Cabinet expansion will take place, there will be a big explosion in the Congress party.

“Therefore, Ashok Gehlot is magically postponing the Cabinet expansion. The lack of expansion of the Congress organisation shows that the organization and power in the state are in the hands of one person,” he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rajasthan
BJP
Congress
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

World's highest motorable road inaugurated in Ladakh

World's highest motorable road inaugurated in Ladakh

What is the cost of the longest Afghanistan war?

What is the cost of the longest Afghanistan war?

Chand Nawab puts 'Karachi Se' video up for sale as NFT

Chand Nawab puts 'Karachi Se' video up for sale as NFT

Video of Afghan singing about homeland goes viral

Video of Afghan singing about homeland goes viral

War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban

War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

 