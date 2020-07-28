Rajasthan Crisis: Congress stages protests outside Raj Bhavans against BJP across nation

The Congress on Monday staged protests outside Raj Bhawans across the country against what it called the BJP's attempts to topple state governments led by opposition parties.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal alleged the BJP was using "money power and intimidation" in its bid to topple governments in states.

The protests came amidst a power tussle in Rajasthan where the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress dispensation in facing a crisis after a rebellion by the now sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs.

The Congress has accused the BJP of being behind the rebellion. The BJP has denied the allegation and said the crisis in Rajasthan was an outcome of infighting within the Congress.

The protesters demanded that the Rajasthan Governor convenes a session of the Assembly as advised by the state cabinet, it said.

However, there was no protest outside the Raj Bhawan in Rajasthan.

Venugopal said Monday's protests were aimed at underlining the BJP's "subversion" of the Constitution and "murder" of democracy, especially at a time when the entire country is reeling under the onslaught of Covid-19 pandemic and unprecedented difficulties caused by an economic meltdown.

"Unfortunate as it would have been at any other time, it was downright dastardly for the BJP to be going all out to unsettle democratically elected governments during such times," he said in a statement.

He said party leaders and workers assembled in several state headquarters and marched to the Raj Bhawans to lodge their protest.

Many sat on a dharna outside Raj Bhawans observing social distancing norms, he said, adding the protesting leaders spoke against the conduct of the Governor of Rajasthan.

Social media handles of state Congress chiefs and leaders put up videos of such protests.

Protests were held in front of the Raj Bhawans in Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Ranchi, Guwahati, Simla, Panchkula and many other state capitals.

State Congress presidents, along with party workers, were arrested in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and many other places during the protests, Venugopal claimed in the statement.

Today's protests followed the "Speak Up For Democracy" digital campaign launched by the Congress on Sunday.