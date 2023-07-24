Rajasthan House adjourned as Gudha, BJP cause ruckus

Rajasthan House adjourned as sacked minister Gudha, BJP MLAs create ruckus

Before the House began in the morning, Gudha told reporters that he would 'disclose' details about his 'red diary' in the assembly.

PTI, Jaipur ,
  • Jul 24 2023, 13:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 13:46 ist
Gudha outside the Rajasthan Assembly on Monday. Credit: Twitter / @ANI

The Rajasthan assembly was adjourned after sacked minister Rajendra Gudha, aided by BJP MLAs, created unruly scenes in the House during Zero Hour on Monday.

Gudha, who was sacked as minister of state on Friday after he cornered his own Congress government in the assembly, reached near Speaker C P Joshi's chair with a "red diary" and had an argument with him.

As Gudha waved the red-coloured diary, the speaker asked him to come to his chamber.

After some time, Gudha reached near Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal and confronted him while he stood to speak.

Ugly scenes were witnessed at this time and BJP MLAs too created an uproar and stormed the well of the House over the issue of the "red diary".

The speaker then adjourned the House.

Before the House began in the morning, Gudha told reporters that he would "disclose" details about the "red diary" in the assembly.

He said the diary contained some "secrets".

Gudha, who held charge as minister of state for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, was sacked on Friday evening, hours after he cornered the state government over the law and order situation and women safety in the assembly.

