Rajasthan political crisis Live: CLP meet underway in Jaipur hotel; Sachin Pilot, his supporters skip event

As Congress attempts to placate Rajasthan unit chief and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, CM Ashok Gehlot says he has enough MLAs to weather turbulence. A Congress legislature party meeting, was held on Monday, where Congress MLAs expressed support for Gehlot and only indirectly referred to Pilot, whose rebellion threatens the ruling government. On Monday, sources close to him have also ruled out the possibility of Pilot joining the BJP. Stay tuned for live updates.