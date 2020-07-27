Rajasthan political crisis Live: Governor Kalraj Mishra orders state government to call for an Assembly session

Governor Kalraj Mishra said that he has ordered the state government to call for an Assembly session, stating that it was never his intention to not convene it. As the political crisis in Rajasthan deepens, Congress has started a nationwide digital campaign - 'Speak Up For Democracy' - against the BJP. Gehlot has a wafer-thin majority in the assembly after Pilot’s rebellion – 102 in the House of 200, against his claims of 109. Pilot had claimed support of 30 MLAs but has only 18. With this, the instability in the Rajasthan government continues. Stay tuned for live updates.
The Governor is only a formal instrument to sign & issue summons to the MLAs. If a Chief Minister who is accused of not enjoying a majority wants to prove his majority, is entitled to call a session at the earliest to prove his majority.
We're astonished & anguished by the attitude of the Governor of Rajasthan. We're therefore protesting today before all Raj Bhawans in the country to highlight the gravity of the issue & draw people's attention to violations of the Constitution: Congress leader P Chidambaram. - ANI
Salman Khurshid, Ashwani Kumar and Kapil Sibal write to Governor Kalraj Mishra on the political crisis in Rajasthan
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi calls a virtual meeting of Rajya Sabha MPs on 30th July, to hold discussions on the "current political situation and Covid-19." - ANI
Rajasthan Governor asks state government to deliberate on three aspects- 21-day notice period before convening session, maintaining social distancing norms and certain conditions to be followed, in case confidence motion is moved. - ANI
