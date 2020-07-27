Rajasthan political crisis Live: Governor Kalraj Mishra orders state government to call for an Assembly session

Governor Kalraj Mishra said that he has ordered the state government to call for an Assembly session, stating that it was never his intention to not convene it. As the political crisis in Rajasthan deepens, Congress has started a nationwide digital campaign - 'Speak Up For Democracy' - against the BJP. Gehlot has a wafer-thin majority in the assembly after Pilot’s rebellion – 102 in the House of 200, against his claims of 109. Pilot had claimed support of 30 MLAs but has only 18. With this, the instability in the Rajasthan government continues. Stay tuned for live updates.