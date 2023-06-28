Rajya Sabha polls in three states on July 24; Jaishankar in fray

The polling to fill up 10 vacancies in the Rajya Sabha from three states will be held on July 24 next, the Election Commission stated on Tuesday.

The seats, which will fall vacant in July and August, include the ones currently held by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Trinamool Congress heavyweight Derek O’Brien.

While one RS seat will be filled up with someone elected from Goa, polling will be held in Gujarat and West Bengal too and the two states would fill up three and six vacancies in the upper House of Parliament respectively.

Jaishankar, Dineshchandra Jemalbhai Anavadiya and Lokhandwala Jugalsinh Mathurji – all owing allegiance to the ruling BJP – were elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat and their current tenure would come to its end on August 18 next. The tenure of six Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs from West Bengal – O’Brien, Dola Sen, Pradip Bhattacharya, Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Shanta Chetri – will also end on the same day.

Also Read | Court to decide on Jul 10 maintainability of Raghav Chadha's plea regarding bungalow allotment

The current term of another BJP MP, Vinay D Tendulkar, who was elected from Goa, will come to its end July 28.

The bypoll to fill vacancy in Rajya Sabha created following resignation of the Trinamool Congress’ Luizinho Faleiro from West Bengal will also be held on July 24. He had resigned a couple of months back while his term was to expire in April, 2026.

The EC stated that it would issue notifications for the Rajya Sabha elections on July 6. The candidates would be allowed to file nominations till July 13 and withdraw it by July 17. The polling will take place on July 24 and votes would be counted on the same day, it added.