Rane's arrest violative of constitutional values: J P Nadda

Rane was taken into custody by police in the coastal Ratnagiri district

  • Aug 24 2021, 17:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2021, 17:45 ist
Slamming the Maharashtra government for the arrest of Union minister Narayan Rane, BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday said it was violative of constitutional values, and his party will not be cowed down by such actions.

In a tweet, Nadda said the "huge" response the BJP has received in its 'Jan Aashirvad Yatra' has jolted its rivals. "We fight democratically. The yatra will continue," he said.

Rane was arrested on Tuesday over his remarks about slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he claimed was the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence. Rane was taken into custody by police in the coastal Ratnagiri district, where he is travelling as part of the Jan Ashirvad Yatra.

