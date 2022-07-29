'Rashtrapatni' remark draws fresh battle line between Congress and BJP

Congress on Friday stepped up its attack against Union Minister Smriti Irani inside and outside Parliament over her face-off with party chief Sonia Gandhi, forcing adjournment in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and protesting near Gandhi Statue in Parliament House.

The party demanded Smriti's apology for the incident in Lok Sabha on Thursday noon inside Parliament after holding a meeting of party MPs. On Thursday itself, 25 Congress MPs submitted a letter to Speaker Om Birla seeking action against erring MPs, including Smriti, who "misbehaved" with Sonia.

It also took strong objection to the manner in which Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal made references to Sonia in the Rajya Sabha.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge sought to raise the issue in the House but Deputy Chairman Harivansh did not allow it.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "Leader of the Opposition Kharge-ji not allowed to raise a legitimate point of order in the Rajya Sabha because of hungama by BJP MPs and Ministers. Adjourned till 12 noon."

When Rajya Sabha re-assembled at 12 noon, the same scenes repeated and appeal by Vice Chairman Sambit Patra to allow the Question Hour did not attract any positive response. BJP MPs were also on their feet demanding an apology from Sonia for the remarks by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on President Droupadi Murmu.

In Lok Sabha too, the proceedings were disrupted amid protests and counter-protests by BJP and the Opposition.

The proceedings were first adjourned till 12 noon soon after the House had assembled for the day. Similar scenes were witnessed when the House re-assembled at 12 noon, prompting an adjournment after Congress MPs rushed into the Well of the House raising slogans against the government.

At the same time, BJP lawmakers and Union Ministers, including Sarbananda Sonowal, demanded an apology from Sonia over Chowdhury's remarks.