Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal is illogical & absurd, says BRS

The ruling party in Telangana- Bharat Rashtra Samithi- has slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government over the announcement by the Reserve Bank of India to withdraw Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes from circulation.

The RBI on Friday night announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation and said existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30.

"The government of India's decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes is completely absurd and illogical. Actually Mr Narendra Modi has proven himself that he is an inefficient and incapable (PM), and the demonetisation that was announced in the year 2016 was completely a failure," the party’s spokesperson Sravan Dasoju said in a video message released on Friday night.

Alleging the note ban was a big "scam," Dasoju asked Modi as to what happened to the statements during the demonetisation in 2016 that it will "curtail black money and infiltration of terrorists."

He asked why Rs 1,000 notes were banned in 2016 and Rs 2,000 notes introduced. "Why is that you have introduced Rs 2,000 note and after six and half years of its existence, you have now decided unilaterally, dictatorially, without consulting anybody, now chosen to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes?" he questioned.

Stating that the people of the country need an explanation on the current move, Dasoju alleged several people died standing in queues during the note ban in 2016. "India needs an answer why you (Modi) have withdrawn Rs 2,000 notes," he demanded.