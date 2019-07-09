RS adjourned for the day over Karnataka crisis

Uproar by opposition Congress over developments in Karnataka led to wash out of proceedings in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, with practically no business conducted in the House whole day.

When House met at 2 pm after two adjournments in the morning session, opposition members mostly Congress rushed to Well and shouted slogans against the BJP at the Centre. Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who was chairing the proceedings, made repeated efforts to persuade protesting members to return to their seats so that business can transact.

When protests continued he adjourned the House for Wednesday. Interestingly this was the first disruptions of the House proceedings of the current session of Parliament.

Within minutes of assembly of the House in the morning, Congress members stormed into the well shouting slogans against the ruling BJP at the Centre, which it has blamed for instigating a rebellion within the Congress-JD-S government in Karnataka.

Congress members were shouting slogans to imply that democracy was being killed in reference to developments in Karnataka.

TMC members too trooped into the well against privatisation of public sector units, forcing Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn proceedings till 1200 hours.

When the House re-assembled at noon to take up the Question Hour, there were almost similar scenes with slogan shouting Congress and TMC members trooping in the Well.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who was chairing the proceedings, made repeated efforts to persuade protesting members to return to their seats so that the Question Hour could be conducted.

However, his appeals went unheeded and the House was adjourned till 2 pm.

Before adjourning the House till 2 pm, he told protesting Congress members that the Chairman had allowed them to raise the Karnataka issue during the Zero Hour, but it was not availed.

The year-old Congress-Janata Dal (S) coalition government in Karnataka is on the brink of collapse after a spate of resignations by MLAs.

The Karnataka Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113.

Earlier during the Zero Hour, Naidu said he has received a notice under rule 267 from Congress member B K Hariprasad, seeking suspension of the listed business to take up the Karnataka issue.

"I am not allowing it," he said, prompting Congress members to rush to the well shouting slogans.

Naidu also said he has received a notice under rule 267 from Dola Singh of TMC but it cannot be allowed as the same had been raised through a Zero Hour mention on June 21, the first day of the session. Naidu did not allow Congress members to raise the Karnataka issue.

TMC members trooped into the well but the issue they were raising could not be heard. Then Naidu adjourned the House till 12 am.