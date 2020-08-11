Sachin Pilot back in Jaipur, says there shouldn't be any vendetta politics

There shouldn't be any vendetta politics, says Pilot

PTI, Jaipur,
  • Aug 11 2020, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2020, 19:24 ist
Congress leader Sachin Pilot wears a face-mask while interacting with the media at his residence in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Sachin Pilot here on Tuesday said he has not demanded any post from the party and there should not be any vendetta politics as he returned to Jaipur nearly a month after his revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

On Monday, a meeting between Sachin Pilot and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had signalled an "amicable resolution" of nearly a month-long Rajasthan political crisis ahead of the crucial assembly session beginning August 14.

Read: 'Welcome back': Cong leaders hail Rajasthan crisis 'resolution' after Pilot-Rahul meet

The Congress leader told reporters that he did not make any statement against the party and had gone to discuss issues with the Congress high command in Delhi. I have not demanded any post from the party, he added.

Pilot, however, said he was shocked at statements made against him.

"I am sad, shocked and hurt due to the kind of words used against me," Pilot said.

He said there should not be any space for “personal ill-feelings” in politics and there should not be any vendetta politics.

A large number of his supporters gathered outside his residence to welcome him as he drove down to Jaipur from New Delhi in his car.

